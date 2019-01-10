Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them solve an armed robbery in North Philadelphia earlier this week.Surveillance cameras show three men following behind a couple holding hands, as they walked along the 300 block of East Cecil B. Moore Avenue early Tuesday morning.Within seconds, you see two of the gunmen push the victims, identified as a 31-year-old man and woman, up against a wall.The third robber then rifles through the couple's pockets, stealing their phones, cash, identity, and credit cards.Fortunately, neither victim was hurt.------