Police: Men sought in armed robbery in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Men sought in armed robbery near Temple in Philly. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them solve an armed robbery in North Philadelphia earlier this week.

Surveillance cameras show three men following behind a couple holding hands, as they walked along the 300 block of East Cecil B. Moore Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Within seconds, you see two of the gunmen push the victims, identified as a 31-year-old man and woman, up against a wall.

The third robber then rifles through the couple's pockets, stealing their phones, cash, identity, and credit cards.

Fortunately, neither victim was hurt.

*

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarmed robberytemple university
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park
Student stabbed by another student at Barry Elementary
School community seeks solutions after recent suicides
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
Hupperterz's roommate testifies he slept through alleged murder
5 crew members taken to hospital after Philly to Ft. Lauderdale flight
AccuWeather: Continued Cold, Light Snow This Weekend
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Show More
Police release new video in Germantown homicide
Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Trump threatens to declare nat'l emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall
Texas police say child's abduction staged to cover crime
More News