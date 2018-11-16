Police: Missing Delaware woman found dead in murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Missing Delaware woman found dead in murder-suicide. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2018.

CAMDEN, Del. (WPVI) --
Dover police say a woman that had been missing for more than a week became the victim of a murder-suicide.

Investigators say 20-year-old Ahyanna Baker-Griffin was reported missing by family members.

She was last seen leaving her home on November 8 with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Dishiem Johnson.

Thursday, police found the two dead inside an apartment in Camden, Delaware.

Police believe Johnson murdered his 20-year-old girlfriend, and then took his own life.

The case remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmurdersuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Police: Suspects sought in dangerous prank in University City
Haverford man convicted of sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child
Vernon Odom named "Person of the Year"
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Philadelphia reconciles $21 million in 'missing' funds
Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
More News