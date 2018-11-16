Dover police say a woman that had been missing for more than a week became the victim of a murder-suicide.Investigators say 20-year-old Ahyanna Baker-Griffin was reported missing by family members.She was last seen leaving her home on November 8 with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Dishiem Johnson.Thursday, police found the two dead inside an apartment in Camden, Delaware.Police believe Johnson murdered his 20-year-old girlfriend, and then took his own life.The case remains under investigation.------