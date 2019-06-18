Police: Missing Drexel University student found dead

Police search for missing Drexel student. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on June 16, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A missing Drexel University student has been found dead, according to police.

Andrew Yun is a first-year student at the Westphal College of Media Arts and Design.

He was last seen around 12 p.m. Wednesday at Towers Hall on Drexel's campus.

Early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police confirmed to Action News that Yun had been found dead.

They said the investigation is ongoing, but no other details were available.
