Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman Christina Giuffre "at risk"

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a Langhorne, Pa. woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Christina Giuffre, 21, was last seen in the Croydon section of Bristol Township around 3 p.m.

She was supposed to show up for her job at Retro Fitness at 5 p.m. but never arrived.

Police are worried she may be in danger, calling her an "at risk" missing person.

Giuffre was described as five feet tall and weighing 95 pounds.

Christina Giuffre



She was last seen wearing a red tank top and either white or gray pants.

Giuffre drives a black Honda Civic with Pennsylvania license plate KMN-0274.

Police say her family and friends are "very worried" about her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-949-1000 or 911.

