Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia; driver facing DUI charges

It happened around 8 p.m. on South 52nd Street.
A woman in her 20s and her two children, a five-year-old and a toddler, were rushed to an area hospital. The woman and her children are all listed in stable condition.
Breaking: numerous people injured, including children after an accident at 52nd/Chestnut. A stroller is knocked over on the sidewalk. @6abc pic.twitter.com/iFQqnquN9l— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) March 10, 2019
Police say the driver, who is now facing DUI charges, stuck a parked car and then hit the woman and her family.
The driver did stay at the scene.
