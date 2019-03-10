Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia; driver facing DUI charges

Police: Woman, 2 children struck by driver in West Philadelphia. Maggie Kent has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after police say a mother and her two children were struck by a driver under the influence on Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. on South 52nd Street.

A woman in her 20s and her two children, a five-year-old and a toddler, were rushed to an area hospital. The woman and her children are all listed in stable condition.



Police say the driver, who is now facing DUI charges, stuck a parked car and then hit the woman and her family.

The driver did stay at the scene.

Four people were hospitalized, including a woman and two children, after an accident on Saturday night in West Philadelphia.



