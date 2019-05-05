Police: Mother found of child abandoned in Kensington

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the mother of the child left abandoned in the city's Kensington section Saturday has been found.

The mother is currently speaking with SVU Investigators.

It is undetermined if any charges will be filed at this time.

Police said the child was abandoned by someone claiming to be her mother, after asking a stranger to watch the child for a brief period of time Saturday morning.

The woman never returned for the child.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of E Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The baby is safe and is reunited with relatives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiachild abandonedphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
Burning plane lands in Moscow, leaving trail of flames; 13 killed
Police: Man found shot in head inside burning car
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain
Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather
'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
Show More
2 students injured after fight near Temple
2 women shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
More TOP STORIES News