Police: Mother found of child abandoned in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the mother of the child left abandoned in the city's Kensington section Saturday has been found.The mother is currently speaking with SVU Investigators.It is undetermined if any charges will be filed at this time.Police said the child was abandoned by someone claiming to be her mother, after asking a stranger to watch the child for a brief period of time Saturday morning.The woman never returned for the child.It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of E Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.The baby is safe and is reunited with relatives.