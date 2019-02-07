Police in Philadelphia are looking for the man who mugged a young mother as she tended to her child on Monday morning.Surveillance cameras show the robber approach the 25-year-old woman from behind, along the 1200 hundred block of North Front Street.Video shows the suspect reach into the child's stroller and grab the woman's purse. The suspect was able to get away with the victim's credit cards and $145.Police say the mother tried to stop him, actually jumping onto the robber's back but he pushed her off. She was not injured.If you recognize the thief, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.-----