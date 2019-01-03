PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Philadelphia police officer was seriously injured after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle in the Holmesburg section of the city Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the 3300 block of Rhawn Street near Rowland Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the officer is being transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the accident.
