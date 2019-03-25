Police: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by taxi driver in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A taxi driver was involved in a fatal crash in Center City.Police say it happened at 5th and Spruce Streets just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.An investigation revealed the taxi was traveling along on Spruce Street when the driver turned onto 5th Street and hit a motorcycle.The rider was thrown from the bike and reportedly had head and facial injuries.Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Officers say the taxi driver remained at the scene.