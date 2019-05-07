Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 7, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A naked man believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after he allegedly attacked a baby in a stroller in Atlantic City.That suspect is 28-year-old Stephon Whitfield.Officers were called to an apartment building on Caspian Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after getting calls about a naked man beating at the front door.Witnesses told police Whitfield tried to get into a man's car to steal his money but was fought off.Then, the suspect allegedly walked up to a woman pushing a stroller and attacked a 9-month-old baby.The baby was injured and taken to the hospital.People who saw what was happening forced Whitfield off the child.Whitfield is now charged with aggravated assault.