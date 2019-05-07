Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City

That suspect is 28-year-old Stephon Whitfield.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Caspian Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after getting calls about a naked man beating at the front door.
Witnesses told police Whitfield tried to get into a man's car to steal his money but was fought off.
Then, the suspect allegedly walked up to a woman pushing a stroller and attacked a 9-month-old baby.
The baby was injured and taken to the hospital.
People who saw what was happening forced Whitfield off the child.
Whitfield is now charged with aggravated assault.