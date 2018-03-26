Police name person of interest in fatal Chinatown stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have named a person of interest in a fatal stabbing that occurred early Monday morning in the Chinatown section.

That man, Tong Wu, is between 5'8" and 5'11" tall and weighs between 200 and 230 pounds.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or call 911.

Officers were called out to a building at 10th and Appletree streets around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which was inside an illegal boarding house.

"It's filled with people in very small rooms, clearly not legal. It has the appearance of a 19th-century tenement," said Capt. Jack Ryan.

Because of the living situation, Philadelphia Licensing and Inspection is also involved in the investigation.

