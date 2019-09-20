Police need help identifying three suspects who robbed man unloading groceries at gunpoint

Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them find three robbers who terrorized a young man, in the city's Frankford section, earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was unloading groceries when he saw three men riding bikes on the sidewalk pass by his car.

The victim said he felt a hard object pressed to the back of his head and when he turned he saw one suspect with a gun pointed at his face.

The second suspect went inside his pant pocket and took his keys and iPhone XS and then took his backpack from his shoulders, the victim said.

The suspects fled on their bikes and were last seen on Frankford Avenue toward Montgomery Avenue.

If you know these suspects you should call 25-686-8477 to give an anonymous tip.
