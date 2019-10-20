Woman found dead in home where man shot, killed by New Jersey officer

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say a New Jersey police officer shot and killed a man holding a "bladed object" who allegedly advanced toward him, refusing commands to stop.It happened around 11:43 p.m. on Friday at a home on Walnut Street in Farmingdale.According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, 38-year-old Charles Tsakiris opened the door holding a bladed object. Tsakiris allegedly refused commands given by the officers, one of whom fired at Tsakiris, fatally wounding him. Tsakiris was pronounced dead at the scene.Howell Township Police Department Chief Andrew Kudrick said the officer responded to a 911 call about a stabbing and was immediately confronted by the armed suspect.He said the man refused to drop his weapon and the officer was forced to defend himself and "several other involved parties," firing multiple rounds.The officer was uninjured but Kudrick said he was taken to a hospital "for trauma."Kudrick didn't say whether anyone else was injured.Another incident is also being investigated at the same residence of the fatal shooting."A female civilian, 40, Teresa Oshel, who also resided at the house, was found deceased within the bathroom of the residence. A third individual Jeffrey Tsakiris, 36, was taken to the hospital and was treated for injuries," the attorney general's office says.