No charges for mother of child left with a stranger in Kensington, police say

By George Solis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have spoken with the mother of a child they said was abandoned in Kensington over the weekend and said they are not charging her with any crimes at this time.

Investigators said the one-and-a-half-year-old was left with a stranger around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of McPherson Square Park.

The stranger, who police have not identified, claims they had the child till about 1:30 p.m. before calling police when the mother did not return.

When police got custody of the child, she did have some cuts and scrapes to her face. Authorities said at this point they do not know how she got those injuries.

Police said they did reach the public initially to help find out who the mom and child where, and they quickly got an answer.

Police said once the mother was located, she was taken to the Special Victim's Unit where authorities say she was cooperative and appeared to be in good health. She was ultimately released.

Police said the child has been reunited with other members of the family.

It's unclear if the mom will also have contact with her child again, but police have said there's nothing at the moment that would prevent it.
