Police: No foul play in woman's death at Firefly Music Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Local woman dies at Firefly festival: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 17, 2018 (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
The Dover Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Firefly Music Festival.

Police identify the woman as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia.

Authorities were alerted around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to an unresponsive woman at a campsite at Dover International Speedway.

They found Friedman unconscious.

Police say she was treated on scene by medical staff and taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of Friedman's death is unknown, but police say it is not the result of foul play.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

Police say Friedman was attending the Firefly Music Festival which lasts until Sunday night at The Woodlands.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfirefly music festivalDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News