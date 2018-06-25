EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3651499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Questions remain in West Philly hit-and-run crash. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 25, 2018.

It is not clear at this time if the car authorities have in their possession is the striking vehicle involved in the West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy.The owner surrendered the vehicle on Sunday after police posted a photo and license plate on social media asking for the public's help. The car still needs to be fully examined to determine its connection to the crime, police say."The owner was interviewed at our headquarters, cooperated fully, and then was released pending further investigation. At this time, we cannot say for certain that this was the vehicle involved, just that it was in the area of the crash," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise said during a Monday morning press conference."The context of what we know now, the owner of this vehicle was not aware of this particular incident until notified by, I think, a friend, that her vehicle was on TV," said Overwise.The vehicle does not appear to have significant damage, so determining if it was involved in the crash that killed Xavier Moy will require more work on the part of the police."At this time, we cannot say for certain if this was the vehicle involved, or if it was just in the area of the crash," said Overwise.Investigators said they were hoping to have a search warrant by this afternoon, but even if they find some evidence that will require more analysis.Meanwhile, candles flicker at the memorial on the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia where 5-year-old Xavier Moy was hit and killed in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.Neighbors like Lashay Payne can't erase the vivid memory of seeing the boy bleeding on the curb outside their homes."I heard a loud boom sound so I ran outside, and my other neighbors they ran outside at the same time and we looked and he was on the curb. And he was on the curb, laying, head bleeding," said Payne.She never saw a car, but at least one neighbor told police they saw a blue car near the scene.On Sunday, outside the 26th District, a family member of the little boy rushed over when she heard the car police were looking for had supposedly been found."Whoever it is, please turn yourself in," said cousin Dorothy Moy. "They are probably scared and that's OK but he is an innocent baby."As the investigation goes forward, accident investigators are hoping additional witnesses come forward."We are asking anyone who was in that area who thinks they may have seen something related to that crash, we'd ask them to call us and tell us, no matter how insignificant they think that may be," Overwise said.There is a $5,000 reward being offered in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash. The reward, offered by the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, is for information leading to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene. Tips or information can be given by calling Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.------