Police offer reward for capture of serial bank robber

Philadelphia police and the FBI are looking for a man they say tried to hold up two banks Wednesday, only succeeding one time.Investigators said the man fled empty-handed from the Bank of America at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 9:45 a.m.Less than half an hour later, police say the same man gave a demand note to a teller at the M&T Bank on the 3300 block of Aramingo Avenue and ran away with cash.A reward is being offered for his capture.------