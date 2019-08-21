Chester police officer accused of giving Taser to convicted criminal surrenders

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester Police Officer Donald Jackson surrendered Wednesday on charges he took a Taser from the department and gave it to a convicted criminal.

In January, the 44-year-old Jackson allegedly gave the Taser to a man known as "Nik the Hat," who was convicted of identity theft for impersonating a journalist.

The Taser was found at the criminal's home in June.
