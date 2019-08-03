Police officer and civilian injured in house fire in Lower Merion Twp.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials are investigating a fire in Lower Merion Township Friday night that sent a police officer and a civilian to the hospital.

The fire started around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of David Road.

Heavy flames were showing from a one-story dwelling when firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Both victims suffered from smoke inhalation and are expected to be okay.
