PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a call for a police assist was made in the Wissinoming section of the city Thursday morning after a police officer discharged his weapon.
It happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street.
Chopper 6 was overhead as several officers could be seen investigating in the area around a stopped SEPTA bus.
There is no word on what sparked the incident or if anyone was injured.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Police officer fires weapon in Wissinoming
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News