Police officer fires weapon in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a call for a police assist was made in the Wissinoming section of the city Thursday morning after a police officer discharged his weapon.

It happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street.

Chopper 6 was overhead as several officers could be seen investigating in the area around a stopped SEPTA bus.

There is no word on what sparked the incident or if anyone was injured.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
