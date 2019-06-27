Philadelphia police officer hits pedestrian with car while responding to call

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer hit a man with his car while responding to a call Thursday morning.It happened around 7:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of Ruan Street.Officials said the officer was responding to a call for a burglary alarm when a man stepped off the back of his truck and into the path of the police car.Medics transported the 42-year-old man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.There was noticeable damage to the hood and windshield of the police vehicle.The police officer was not injured in the incident.