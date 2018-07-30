Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl

A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized after coming into contact with what is believed to have been a dangerous chemical.The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Monday near 30th and Diamond Streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Police were conducting a drug investigation when the officer came into contact with fentanyl.The officer was rushed to Temple Hospital in a police car after he began feeling the effects of the drug.No word yet on the officer's condition or just how the officer came into contact with the chemical.A stretch of Diamond Street between 29th and 30th is being isolated for the investigation.------