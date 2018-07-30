Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized after coming into contact with what is believed to have been a dangerous chemical.

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Monday near 30th and Diamond Streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police were conducting a drug investigation when the officer came into contact with fentanyl.

The officer was rushed to Temple Hospital in a police car after he began feeling the effects of the drug.

No word yet on the officer's condition or just how the officer came into contact with the chemical.

A stretch of Diamond Street between 29th and 30th is being isolated for the investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfentanylpolice officer injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
SUV crashes into strip mall in city's Rhawnhurst section
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Priest brutally attacked inside church in Wilmington
Video shows man taking packages from driveway in West Goshen
Imposters pose at child protective services in Delaware
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Show More
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Southwest Philadelphia
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
Police: Del. man assaults, kidnaps couple in their 80s
More News