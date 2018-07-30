Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized after coming into contact with what is believed to have been a dangerous chemical.
The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Monday near 30th and Diamond Streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.
Police were conducting a drug investigation when the officer came into contact with fentanyl.
The officer was rushed to Temple Hospital in a police car after he began feeling the effects of the drug.
No word yet on the officer's condition or just how the officer came into contact with the chemical.
A stretch of Diamond Street between 29th and 30th is being isolated for the investigation.
