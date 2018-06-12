A police officer's heroic action during a heart-pounding moment is earning him high praise from his colleagues.
Dash cam from Sergeant Anthony Mannino's patrol car shows him plucking a toddler from harm's way in Naperville, Illinois last month.
The 1-year-old was running alongside traffic, including large trucks whizzing by at dangerous speeds.
Sergeant Mannino received a lifesaver award from his department.
