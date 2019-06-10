Berks County police officer rescues kitten from car engine, fosters pet

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer in Berks County responded to a call for help and came home with a pet.The officer and his colleague are posing with a curious little kitten in Caernarvon Township.The two officers helped an auto mechanic free the feline from the engine compartment of a car.One officer even paid for the cat's veterinarian visit and agreed to foster the baby animal until it can find a forever home.