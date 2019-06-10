Berks County police officer rescues kitten from car engine, fosters pet

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer in Berks County responded to a call for help and came home with a pet.

The officer and his colleague are posing with a curious little kitten in Caernarvon Township.

The two officers helped an auto mechanic free the feline from the engine compartment of a car.

One officer even paid for the cat's veterinarian visit and agreed to foster the baby animal until it can find a forever home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsrescuepetsanimalskittens
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Officials: Lightning possible cause of N.J. forest fire
Fire guts Cheltenham apartment building
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Show More
Hazmat situation prompts evacuations in Berks County
AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys rap group dies at 52
Rash of thefts reported at local retirement community
Chicago-area woman accused of murdering parents
More TOP STORIES News