Police: Officer shoots armed man in Holmesburg

Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer fired shots in the city's Holmesburg section Tuesday night.Police said an officer fired his weapon hitting a man armed with a gun one time in the stomach around 7:15 p.m.Chopper 6 was overhead as several officers were seen investigating on the 8700 block of Crispin Street.The suspect was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown.Police said a weapon was recovered.