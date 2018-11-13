Police: Officer shoots armed man in Holmesburg

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer fired shots in the city's Holmesburg section Tuesday night.
Police said an officer fired his weapon hitting a man armed with a gun one time in the stomach around 7:15 p.m.
Chopper 6 was overhead as several officers were seen investigating on the 8700 block of Crispin Street.
The suspect was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police said a weapon was recovered.
