police-involved shooting

Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot after traffic stop turns chaotic, police say: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at Noon, May 12, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they found the handgun ditched by a suspect on the run Saturday night.

According to authorities, the discovery was made after a traffic stop turned chaotic where the suspect was shot in the arm and a police officer was dragged by his black sedan.

It all began around 10:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Broad Street.

Investigators said a highway patrol unit pulled over a black sedan for flat tire.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer shoots man trying to evade arrest, police say: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 10 a.m., May 12, 2019



"The officer who approached the vehicle smelled an aroma consistent with the smell of marijuana," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

Police said there was a brief exchange between the approaching office and suspect and that is when the officer's partner starts approaching the car.

"His partner comes around, the male takes off. When he takes off, he drags the officer a few feet up the block and ultimately strikes a septa police vehicle with a septa officer in it," said Kinebrew.

After the impact the partner and suspect got into a struggle and that is when police fired, officials said.

"The officer who initially engages the male, his partner discharges a fire arm twice striking the male in forearm," said Kinebrew.

From here the suspect got out of his car and ran, officials said.

EMBED More News Videos

Officers fire at man they say was trying to evade questioning: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., May 12, 2019



Detectives said he cut across a grass field on Temple University's Campus and was eventually caught in the 2000 block of Carlisle Street.

Police said it was near this location that they found the gun, which appears to be loaded.

Officials said all of the officers are OK.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital for the gunshot wound.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newspolice involved shootingphilly newsgun violencetraffic stopphiladelphia policecrashguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Dog dies after being shot by two Philadelphia police officers
Officers open fire after man shoots gun in South Philly
Suspect shot by police in Trenton has died
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain And Drizzle
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
2 hospitalized after double stabbing in Hamilton Township
Atlantic City Rail Line up and running
Show More
Man found dead in Langhorne identified; police search for his vehicle
Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party
Airline pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philly ambush
Mother of 2 killed in Olney house fire
More TOP STORIES News