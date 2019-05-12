Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5296682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer shoots man trying to evade arrest, police say: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 10 a.m., May 12, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5296522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers fire at man they say was trying to evade questioning: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., May 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they found the handgun ditched by a suspect on the run Saturday night.According to authorities, the discovery was made after a traffic stop turned chaotic where the suspect was shot in the arm and a police officer was dragged by his black sedan.It all began around 10:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Broad Street.Investigators said a highway patrol unit pulled over a black sedan for flat tire."The officer who approached the vehicle smelled an aroma consistent with the smell of marijuana," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.Police said there was a brief exchange between the approaching office and suspect and that is when the officer's partner starts approaching the car."His partner comes around, the male takes off. When he takes off, he drags the officer a few feet up the block and ultimately strikes a septa police vehicle with a septa officer in it," said Kinebrew.After the impact the partner and suspect got into a struggle and that is when police fired, officials said."The officer who initially engages the male, his partner discharges a fire arm twice striking the male in forearm," said Kinebrew.From here the suspect got out of his car and ran, officials said.Detectives said he cut across a grass field on Temple University's Campus and was eventually caught in the 2000 block of Carlisle Street.Police said it was near this location that they found the gun, which appears to be loaded.Officials said all of the officers are OK.The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital for the gunshot wound.