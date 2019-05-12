Highway patrol officer shoots man trying to evade arrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot by a highway patrol officer after police said he drove away from a traffic stop, dragging an officer along with his car Saturday night.The incident began around 10:50 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Broad Street.Police said a 26-year-old man was pulled in front of Temple University's McGonigle Hall with a flat tire.According to investigators, two highway patrol officers stopped to offer assistance but when they approached the car they smelled marijuana.Police said as the officers asked the man to get out of the car one of the officers thought he saw a gun in the man's waistband.Officials said upon seeing the gun the officer pulled out his gun and ordered the man to exit the car, but the driver then sped away, dragging the officer along with him.The man drove about 40 yards on North Broad Street before striking the rear of an occupied SEPTA Transit Police car, knocking the highway patrol officer off of the car and to the ground, according to police.Investigators said it was then when the second highway patrol officer fired at least two shots at the man, striking him in his arm.The impact of the crash forced the man's car onto the sidewalk and injured the SEPTA police officer.Police said the driver then got out of the car and ran through Temple's campus before he was ultimately captured and arrested on the 2000 block of North Carlisle Street.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is being treated for the gunshot wound to his arm.Officials said the SEPTA police officer was treated for a head injury and released.Police were not able to immediately search the accused suspect's car and officials said it was impounded while officers wait for a search warrant.Police brought in a K9 to assist in searching for the handgun. Officials said a gun was located on the 2000 block of Carlisle Street.Detectives are questioning the man at the hospital.Officials said the two highway patrol officers were not injured in the incident.