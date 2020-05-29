Off-duty police officer shot in South Philadelphia

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 10th Street.
Authorities tell Action News the officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.
Police vehicles lined up outside Jefferson after off-duty Philadelphia Police officer shot this AM, in stable condition. Awaiting details. pic.twitter.com/BfTXvcjJ2q— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 29, 2020
Members of the SWAT unit could be seen surrounding the CVS store at that location. Some entered the store and then could be seen exiting a short time later.
Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby arrived at Jefferson Friday morning.
FOP Pres John McNesby arrives to Jefferson. Off-duty officer shot, stable. pic.twitter.com/H7KJ9hFDHQ— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 29, 2020
Police have not released any further details.
This incident adds to the violent night in Philadelphia that saw 11 people shot. Two of the victims were killed.