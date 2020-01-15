Mother of police officer found dead in bathtub of her Germantown home; car missing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the person who stabbed a woman to death in her Germantown home early Wednesday.
The 64-year-old victim was discovered around 1:30 a.m. inside the bathtub of her home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
Police confirmed that she's the mother of a Philadelphia police officer but have not released the victim's name.
Officials said the woman's car is missing.
They are searching for her black 2014 Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tag: LBT 7539.
