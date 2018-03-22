Officer William Seiler was nearing the end of his shift when the call came out. A man collapsed while shoveling snow. Seiler was there within minutes."It just came over as cardiac arrest," he said. "When we arrived on location, he was blue, not breathing."Thankfully, he says a neighbor, a nurse, had started chest compressions. He joined in for two-person CPR."We train for this, you don't think about it, you just do it," said Seiler.Corporal Christian Wilbur arrived just seconds later with an automated external defibrillator or AED.After several shocks, they got a heartbeat. The man was taken to the hospital."Afterwards, when we found out he was doing okay and in stable condition, it definitely felt good," said Wilbur. "Obviously a sense of accomplishment. A sigh of relief. "They don't consider themselves heroes; it's just part of the job.Several years ago, Springfield Township changed their CPR protocol, using uninterrupted chest compressions and early AED. It has made a difference."We went from one in 12 saves to over a 50 percent survival rate," said Springfield Township Police Det. Stephen Craig.Anyone can save a life. Chest compressions to keep blood flowing can be done by anyone, but they have to be started right away."We're really thrilled the patient is stable," said Chief Michael Pitkow. "I'm really proud of both officers because they're using the training provided to make a difference and save a life."------