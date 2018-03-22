Springfield Township Police Officers save man who collapsed while shoveling snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Police save man who collapsed while shoveling: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Officer William Seiler was nearing the end of his shift when the call came out. A man collapsed while shoveling snow. Seiler was there within minutes.

"It just came over as cardiac arrest," he said. "When we arrived on location, he was blue, not breathing."

Thankfully, he says a neighbor, a nurse, had started chest compressions. He joined in for two-person CPR.

"We train for this, you don't think about it, you just do it," said Seiler.

Corporal Christian Wilbur arrived just seconds later with an automated external defibrillator or AED.

After several shocks, they got a heartbeat. The man was taken to the hospital.

"Afterwards, when we found out he was doing okay and in stable condition, it definitely felt good," said Wilbur. "Obviously a sense of accomplishment. A sigh of relief. "

They don't consider themselves heroes; it's just part of the job.

Several years ago, Springfield Township changed their CPR protocol, using uninterrupted chest compressions and early AED. It has made a difference.

"We went from one in 12 saves to over a 50 percent survival rate," said Springfield Township Police Det. Stephen Craig.

Anyone can save a life. Chest compressions to keep blood flowing can be done by anyone, but they have to be started right away.

"We're really thrilled the patient is stable," said Chief Michael Pitkow. "I'm really proud of both officers because they're using the training provided to make a difference and save a life."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssnowheart attackpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News