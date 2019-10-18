Police: Pennsylvania woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself

MORRISDALE, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman who claimed her husband killed himself has been charged with murder in his death.

WJAC-TV reports 46-year-old Kimberly Williams, of Morrisdale, has been charged with shooting her husband in their home March 14.



Police say they found Ronald Williams Jr. on his bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

Kimberly Williams says she was standing behind her husband in their bedroom when she heard the gun go off.

The case was originally reported as a suicide, but investigators found evidence leading them to rule it a homicide.

The district attorney says Williams' motive was her husband's will, worth nearly $1 million.



Williams fled to North Carolina and is now being held in county jail there awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Court records do not list an attorney for Williams.
