Pair steals large amount of meat from Feasterville Giant, police say

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down two supermarket thieves.

Authorities said Jonathan Maddy and an unidentified woman walked out of the Feasterville Giant without paying for various types of meat on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the pair may still be in the area driving a gray van with major damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Southampton Police.
