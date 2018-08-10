Police say a passenger in a car that was stopped in Bensalem, Pa. pulled a gun on a state trooper, while the man behind the wheel fled the scene.The incident began around 1:26 p.m. when state police pulled over a car with two men inside in the 3600 block of Street Road.According to police, the trooper asked both the driver and the passenger for identification, but both said they did not have any.The trooper asked the passenger to step out of the car to question him. The passenger then pulled a gun on the trooper, but then threw it into the woods, and ran off as the driver sped away, police said.The passenger was captured by police and the gun was recovered in a vegetation area along Old Street Road.It came at the end of an intense 90-minute hunt for both the weapon and the man they believed pointed the gun at a State Trooper and then ran away.Witness James Cella said, "Heard a lot of commotion, somebody running through here, one cop car after another."Officers combed several blocks of the Nottingham neighborhood.A KinderCare Learning Center full of kids were put on lockdown.Shawanda Glover of Trevose and her niece got an email alert. They rushed to the school where Glover's 5-year old attends. She said the area was swarming with police in search mode."There was a lot of craziness between the helicopters, the officers, the dogs, officers throwing the dogs over the fence," said Glover."Next thing I know the SWAT team, the dogs and shortly, they apprehended the suspect," added Cella.Police say the driver remains at large.------