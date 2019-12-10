Police: 'Peeping tom' allegedly stole $20,000 worth of valuables in Lower Merion Township

By and Esther Katro
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in a Montgomery County community say they're able to rest a little easier after police arrest a man they say was terrorizing their apartment complex. Not only is he accused of peeping into their windows, police say he's behind the theft of thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Many residents at The Metropolitan on Wynnewood Road and other surrounding homes may be missing a lot of their belongings after Lower Merion Township police said a man was stealing from their homes.

"I was sleeping in my son's room every single hour looking through my blind, to make sure there wasn't someone looking at me and him," said one resident.

Lamont Barrett, 45, is allegedly the man who has been keeping many residents up at night for months. Lower Merion Township police recently arrested him.



"This was someone that we wanted to get off the street, just based on the severity of the crimes," said Detective Sergeant Vice with Lower Merion Township Police.

Neighbors said a man had been peeping through their windows since August.

"I got a call from my neighbor saying that her window had been slit, and she had a picture of a man who was looking into her window while she was breastfeeding her baby," one resident said.

He allegedly stole around $20,000 worth of belongings from residents in Lower Merion Township, taking anything from high-end jewelry to kid's board games and clothes, and even a doctor's stethoscope.

"I do believe that there are other victims out there that are maybe missing some items, and maybe they aren't aware that they were a victim of a theft or burglary," said Vice.



Many residents said they'll make sure to keep their apartment doors locked from now on.

"It's really nerve-racking, usually you hope that these neighborhoods are secured, and you don't have people like that here, that's crazy," said Jack Breznicky.

Police said there are other charges pending. Barrett is currently being held on $99,000 cash bail and has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycrimetheft
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case in Philly
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning
Reading police investigating deaths of 2 people found in apartment
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Show More
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Northeast High School locked down after bullets found
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
'Adopt A Family' Radiothon helps family struggling during holidays
More TOP STORIES News