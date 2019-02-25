SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police report a 'person of interest' has been taken into custody in the South Philadelphia sex assault case Monday night.
Police had been searching for a man they believe to be connected to at least nine sexual assault incidents in South Philadelphia dating back to last December.
Video obtained by Action News shows the serial attacker as he spots a victim last Thursday night on the 400 block of Mifflin Street.
Investigators are now looking at surveillance video of the attacks in hopes it will help them identify the suspect.
Officials said in some cases the man attacks women at knifepoint.
Police said further details will be provided as more information becomes available.
