Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --A man from Philadelphia has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Atlantic City.
Thirty-six-year-old Avery Bracey was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at the Sunset Inn.
Officers responded to the motel and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators say Bracey is also suspected of shooting a second man last night on North Florida Avenue.
The condition of that victim has not been released.
