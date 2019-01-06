Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man from Philadelphia has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Atlantic City.

Thirty-six-year-old Avery Bracey was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at the Sunset Inn.

Officers responded to the motel and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Bracey is also suspected of shooting a second man last night on North Florida Avenue.

The condition of that victim has not been released.

