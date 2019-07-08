Police: Philadelphia store owner shot during robbery attempt

It happened around 3:15 p.m. along the 1600 block of South 23rd Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.
Police say the 48-year-old store owner was shot once in the left side during what appears to be a robbery attempt. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.
48 year old victim is the owner of Felix Supermarket Inc— corner store at 23rd & Morrisz. @PhillyPolice say 27 ye old is one of two suspects, who tried to rob to store. Detectives checked the store’s surveillance cameras; looking for more video to catch the other suspect. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bzojHj5cO2— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 8, 2019
Police say a 27-year-old suspect, who apparently tried to rob the store, was shot in the chest. He is also listed in critical condition.
Police are still searching for a second suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.