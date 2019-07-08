Police: Philadelphia store owner shot during robbery attempt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia store owner was rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupted inside his business on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. along the 1600 block of South 23rd Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

Police say the 48-year-old store owner was shot once in the left side during what appears to be a robbery attempt. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.



Police say a 27-year-old suspect, who apparently tried to rob the store, was shot in the chest. He is also listed in critical condition.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
