Delaware police seek help after disturbing video shows alleged elderly abuse

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- It started with verbal abuse. Then the victim puts her hands up as something was thrown at her. Finally, it got physical.Right now, Newport police are investigating a video that has been shared around social media and has also seen by many in the Wilmington-Newport areas.Video shows a senior citizen allegedly being abused by a health care provider.Newport Police Sgt. John Mitchell said, "It's sickening that somebody would do that to an elderly lady."He says they're still trying to identify who the victim is.They're hoping someone watching the video knows her."I'm going to use my department's efforts into focusing on identifying her and bringing this to a conclusion," said Mitchell.As for the suspect behind the camera, Mitchell said, at this point he can't comment on that.With so many of us who've had loved ones who could have been in this very position, it's a video that's hard to watch.Neela Word's heart breaks for the victim.Sherel Broomer said the same."If your loved ones took care of you all your life when they get old, that's your job to take care of them," said Broomer.In fact, everyone we showed the video to Thursday is anxious for the suspect to be caught.Broomer said, "If that was my grandmother or my loved one or my mother, I'd still be looking for her."The reason why Newport police say they're the ones investigating this is because a senior care center in the area tipped them off about the video.At this point in the investigation, police aren't exactly sure where this occurred.