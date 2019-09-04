Upper Merion Police pursuit ends in crash with SEPTA bus in Philadelphia; 9 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police pursuit that began in Upper Merion Township ended with a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia Tuesday night.A spokesperson from SEPTA confirms that nine people were injured in a crash involving a Route 31 bus and another vehicle.It happened around 10:20 p.m. at 37th and Spring Garden streets in Mantua.Authorities said it started when Upper Merion Police pursued three robbery suspects in a Toyota SUV.Soon after the Pennsylvania State Police joined the pursuit.The Toyota was going westbound on Spring Garden when it crashed into the back of the bus, which had passengers on it.Authorities said nine people were injured, one of them critically.The bus driver and five bus passengers were being evaluated at the hospital, according to SEPTA.At least two suspects were arrested at the scene.So far Upper Merion police have not commented on the robbery the suspects were allegedly involved in or how exactly the suspects got on their radar.