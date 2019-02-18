Police pursuit leads to shooting, injuries in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Injuries have been reported after shots were fired following a police pursuit in Allentown, Pa.

The incident apparently ended around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the area of 2nd and Brookdale streets.

Allentown police tell Action News that officers responded to an apparent burglary in progress, which led to the pursuit.

The shooting that followed led to several injuries, though none are considered to be life-threatening.

It's not known if any shots were fired at police. Some non-life-threatening injuries to officers were reported.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a number of police vehicles on the scene.

