Police put face to child remains found in Smyrna, Delaware

Police have released facial reconstruction images of the child, who is believed to be between two and five years old. Detectives think that she was either white or Hispanic with slightly wavy brown hair.
They hope the photos look familiar to someone so police they can figure out what happened to the little girl.
Investigators found her remains on September 13 in an open area near softball Fields in Smyrna after a dog retrieved a bone. When it was discovered to be human, police came to the scene and found the remains. They were uncovered and unburied.
The discovery of the remains does not align with the timeframe when five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She has been missing since September 16th
Investigators believe that the child had been deceased for several weeks or longer by the time she was discovered in September 13th. Forensic investigations also revealed that the child suffered from some type of chronic illness or illnesses.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science partnered with police in the investigation. An NCMEC forensic artist created the facial reconstruction photos. Police ask anyone who thinks the girl looks familiar to contact them. They are seeking tips to help them figure out what happened to the little girl.
"We ask that the public take a close look at these images and report any and all possible information on this case to the Smyrna Police Department," said Smyrna Police Public Information Officer Corporal Brian Donner in a statement.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. They're encouraged to contact investigators at any of the following phone numbers.
This news comes amid the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey just three days after this girl's remains were found.