Police recover 2 credit card skimming devices in Paoli

PAOLI, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tredyffrin Township Police recovered two credit card skimming devices located on the inside of two gas pumps at a 7-Eleven store.

It happened Monday at the store located at 1818 Lancaster Avenue in Paoli.

Police say the skimming devices were found on pumps two and four.

They say customers who used those pumps should check their credit card statements for fraudulent activity.

Customers should always check that the protective seals are not broken prior to utilizing pumps to ensure the pumps are not compromised.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, please call 610-408-3649.

