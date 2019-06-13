Police: Relative arrested after child, 7, brings gun to school in South Jersey

Lamar Keith Williamson / Galloway Twp. Police Department

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey have arrested a man they say is responsible for a first-grade student bringing a gun to school last week.It happened June 6 around 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway Township, New Jersey.Police say a 7-year-old child unknowingly brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school in a backpack.According to police, the child's relative, Lamar Keith Williamson, allegedly put the gun in the backpack.Williamson was arrestedHe is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.Police say there was no danger to the students.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609)- 652-1234.