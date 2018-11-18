Police release body cam footage from New Mexico warehouse shooting

New Mexico authorities have released the dramatic police body cam video as officers arrived to a workplace shooting last week.
Officers quickly got to a warehouse in Albuquerque last Monday after reports that a man had opened fire on employees inside.
Three people were hurt in the shooting.
The suspect, identified as Waid Melton, fled the scene.
He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
