Police release facial reconstruction of woman's skull found in Delaware park

New Castle County police released video of a sculpture created from a skull showing what the woman would have looked like.
On June 5, 2011, New Castle County police officers arrived at Sellers Park off Edgemoor Road after human bones were discovered.
Those remains, along with a pair of blue shorts found nearby, were turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators determined the woman was between 25 and 50 years old with long, dark brown hair in a single long braid.
She also had small gold inlays or restorations in her front teeth. Police say those gold inlays "would have been noticeable" to anyone who would have known the woman.
"Recently, detectives contacted renowned Forensic Artist Joe Mullins from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and requested his assistance with obtaining an updated image of the deceased," the New Castle County Police Department said in a news release. "Investigators learned of a scientifically advanced 3D scan arm developed by Faro Technologies which would aid in the replication of the skull for the Forensic Artist's utilization as a template."
Anyone who can identify the woman, or who has any other information, can contact one of the following:
Detective Jeffrey Sendek
302-395-8110
Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov
Lt Teresa Williams (RET)
302-395-8110
Teresa.Williams@newcastlede.gov
New Castle County Division of Police
Non-emergency number: 302-573-2800
Text anonymous tip to 847411
Keyword: NCCDE
Submit a tip online at NCCPD.com
Call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333
Message NCCPD on Facebook