Philadelphia police release images of suspects in deadly home invasion on New Year's Eve

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images of two suspects allegedly involved in a deadly home invasion on New Year's Eve.

It happened sometime between 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year's Day inside a home on the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say 83-year-old Mauricio Gesmundo was found bound and gagged on the living room floor when his daughter and son-in-law came home. He died at the hospital on Monday night.

On Thursday night, police released video of the wanted suspects leaving Gesmundo's home.
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible.

"I'm just truly still in disbelief right now," said the victim's son, George Gesmundo.

Police said someone or some people got away with at least one black safe filled with approximately $30,000 to $50,000.


Gesmundo says the money belonged to his sister and brother-in-law who do business on eBay and had taken out a loan to open their own business.

Police aren't sure if the man was targeted, but they didn't see any signs of forced entry.
"He was not expecting anyone because it was New Year's Eve and the whole family, the rest of my family, went to our other sister's house for New Year's Eve that night. Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of the time my father does not open the door unless he knows that person," said Gesmundo.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
