Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new images of the wanted suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

It happened on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. inside a home on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say a woman woke up to find the suspect, who police believe to be roughly 16 years old, armed with a knife inside her home.



The teen then sexually assaulted her several times before fleeing through a basement window, said police.

Police describe the suspect as weighing 150 to 160 pounds, standing 5'9"-5'10', with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers. Police also say the suspect may have dyed his hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

