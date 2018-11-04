Police release names of 2 women killed in New Jersey crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4613182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 killed in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township. Watch video from the scene on Nov. 3, 2018.

State police in New Jersey have released the names of two Sicklerville women killed in a one-car crash in Camden County.Sgt. Jeff Flynn said 20-year-old Lonae Moore and 21-year-old Aniyah Gillespie were pronounced dead after the crash on Route 42 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Gloucester Township.Police said two of the other three people in the car were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with injures described as non-life-threatening.Police said the car was heading north on Route 42 when it ran off the side of the road, struck several trees and overturned. The cause of the crash is under investigation.