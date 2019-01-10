Police release new video in Germantown homicide

Police release new video in Germantown homicide. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia homicide detectives have released a new video showing two men accused of murdering a teenager in Germantown last Halloween.

Cameras show the gunmen firing at someone as they walked along the 700 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Eighteen-year-old Rohquan Woods was shot several times.

He died from his injuries.

The shooters escaped in a blue minivan.

At the same time Woods was shot, a separate group of men, returned fire on the gunmen from across the street, police say.

They got away in a white Crown Victoria.

If you have any information on any of the crimes, please contact the police.
