Police release new video of vehicle involved in fatal Port Richmond hit-and-run

By
New video shows vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video showing the vehicle involved in a weekend hit-and-run in Port Richmond that left a woman dead.

The video released Wednesday shows the white SUV, possibly a 2021 Ford Escape.

Front-end damage, including a large dent on the hood of that vehicle, are clearly visible.

The hit-and-run, which happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue, left 35-year-old Lauren Panas dead.

Lauren Panas



Her parents believe she was on her way to work when she struck. She mainly worked nights at nursing homes working to provide for her young daughter, they said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

In an interview with Action News on Tuesday, Panas' parents described her as a "beautiful, hard-working nurse."

A family from the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, that had already experienced the loss of a child, is again living through another nightmare.



"I just want this guy caught and anybody out there that can help us, you know, please do. If it was your child you know you would want someone to help," said her father, William.

Tragically, this is the second child the Panas' have lost. In 2009, their son Billy was shot and killed by off-duty Philadelphia police officer Frank Tepper during a fight that had erupted outside his home during a baby shower.

Tepper was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of the 21-year-old in 2012.

Bill Panas

